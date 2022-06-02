Endangered Chinese white dolphins spotted in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 16:46, June 02, 2022

Chinese white dolphins frolic in waters off Sanniang bay, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in late May, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yi)

The number of white dolphins has surged to about 300 from 96 in the Beibu Gulf, south of the Sanniang bay, in 2004.

