Endangered Chinese white dolphins spotted in Guangxi
(Ecns.cn) 16:46, June 02, 2022
Chinese white dolphins frolic in waters off Sanniang bay, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in late May, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yi)
The number of white dolphins has surged to about 300 from 96 in the Beibu Gulf, south of the Sanniang bay, in 2004.
