Two stranded dolphins released into sea in east China

Xinhua) 16:08, July 10, 2021

HANGZHOU, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Two dolphins that were stranded in east China's Zhejiang Province on Friday have been rescued and released into the sea.

The mammals were spotted on a tidal flat around noontime Friday at Xidian Township, Ninghai County, and a team consisting of the county's marine and fishery enforcement personnel, rescue experts and local villagers was formed for the rescue, according to a press conference held late Friday in the county.

Rescuers tried to guide them to swim out of the shallows, but they were later found on shoals again at around 1:40 p.m.

After rescuers confirmed that the dolphins were healthy enough to be captured and released, the animals were wrapped in wet cloths, placed into a fishery vessel around 5 p.m. and carried to the open sea. The dolphins were released into the sea near the Xiangshan Port Bridge at around 6:40 p.m.

