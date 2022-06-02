Feature: Chinese ambassador says China to continue to support Chinese language education in U.S.

June 02, 2022

DALLAS, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to support Chinese language education in the United States so as to promote the long-term, stable and healthy development of China-U.S. relations, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said Tuesday during his visit to the U.S. state of Texas.

He made the remarks when addressing students at the International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas), a public charter school serving more than 21,000 K-12 students at 20 campuses in the state.

Qin voiced hope that Chinese and U.S. students could learn together, improve together, become partners and companions in their future careers and make greater contributions to China-U.S. relations.

"Language creates communication. Communications lead to understanding and trust. Therefore, American students learning Chinese are critical and fundamental to build the mutual understanding and trust between China and the U.S.," said the ambassador.

"The Chinese language has the largest number of speakers in the world. Learning Chinese is an important chance for me," said Nicholas Goldring, a graduate from ILTexas and now a sophomore in China's Beijing Language and Culture University.

"I love Chinese language and culture. My future jobs will be related with my interests in Chinese," said Goldring, also a winner of the Chinese Government Scholarship.

Hilton Sampson, a rising 10th grade student and the champion of Chinese Bridge Competition 2022 in the group of high schools in Texas, has learned Chinese for more than one year and has known several hundred Chinese characters so far.

"Learning Chinese offers me a wider audience to communicate with and work with them to become friends. I will do business in the future and being able to communicate in Chinese will definitely be beneficial," he said.

Zachary Bolzan, principal of ILTexas College Station K-8, shared his experience on how ILTexas develops creative approaches to motivate students to learn Chinese.

"The kids at our school can get a golden ticket, which allows them to get a special lunch date with the Chinese teachers," Bolzan said.

"I expect that our students will have a better understanding of the Chinese people and Chinese culture. And they will be able to see what either the media says or what they read on the Internet. They'll get to understand it for themselves," said Stephanie Mott, principal of ILTexas Windmill Lakes-Orem High School.

