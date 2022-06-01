His fond memories of his U.S. homestay

CGTN) 10:59, June 01, 2022

Back in 1985, a visiting Chinese official stayed with a local family in Iowa, the U.S. The family were the Dvorchaks, and little did they know that their amiable young guest would, less than 30 years later, become the President of China. Xi Jinping has never forgotten his American hosts, and has made a point of meeting them from time to time over the years.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)