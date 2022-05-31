Commentary: Xinjiang justified to continue fighting against "three forces"

Xinhua) 13:36, May 31, 2022

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- With significant progress in counterterrorism and deradicalization, China's Xinjiang region is well justified to continue its law-based approach to fighting the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism.

The "three forces," driven by their goal of splitting the country, had caused heavy casualties through masterminding and organizing terrorist attacks in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and even other places in China over a period of time.

Incomplete statistics show that from 1990 to the end of 2016 alone, separatist, terrorist and extremist forces launched thousands of terrorist attacks in Xinjiang, killing large numbers of innocent people and hundreds of police officers.

The cruelty and anti-human nature of violent terrorists are seen in the horrific pictures of victims shown at exhibitions on Xinjiang's fight against terrorism and extremism in Urumqi, the regional capital. The exhibitions have been first-hand watched by numerous people, including foreign envoys and journalists who visited the region.

Thanks to the law-based measures in recent years, the region has reported no terrorist incidents for more than five years -- a remarkable achievement that has, to the maximum extent, ensured the primary and basic rights to life and development of people of all ethnic groups in the region.

Yet the real threat of the "three forces" is not gone and their influence can still be felt.

For example, they fabricated the "Karakax List," a so-called name list cited by anti-China figure Adrian Zenz in his groundless report that claimed 311 persons in Karakax, or Moyu of Xinjiang, had been sent to vocational education centers.

In another case, court authorities in Xinjiang in April 2021 revealed crimes committed by "double-faced" Shirzat Bawudun, a former senior government official of the region who colluded with the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a UN-listed terrorist group, offered help to separatists and religious extremists, and collaborated with overseas separatist forces.

Terrorist activities remain frequent in some countries. And the "East Turkistan" forces never stop searching for chances to create trouble and instigate unrest in Xinjiang, which is adjacent to the region of the world where terrorist and extremist forces are concentrated.

Disregarding the all-round development and progress in Xinjiang, some Western countries and anti-China forces, under the guise of human rights, have concocted and hyped up monstrous lies to serve their political motive of using Xinjiang to contain China. Definitely, such brazen acts shall never shake the region's resolve in combatting the "three forces."

In accordance with the law, Xinjiang is fully justified to continue its resolute strike against the "three forces" to consolidate its hard-earned outcomes in this regard, safeguard people from falling victim to them, maintain a stable and safe environment for economic and social development, and uphold national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

