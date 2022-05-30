We Are China

National liquor brand Maotai opens ice cream store in Guiyang

Ecns.cn) 10:50, May 30, 2022

Moutai ice cream is on display at a flagship store in Guigyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

With the main ingredients of Moutai's classic Feitian 53 percent liquor, the ice cream was launched in Guiyang.

The ice cream is banned to minors, pregnant women or people with alcohol allergies due to its alcohol content.

A staff member scoops ice cream for customers at the flagship store of Moutai ice cream in Guigyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

Customers select ice cream at the flagship store of Moutai ice cream in Guigyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

Customers show the ice cream at the flagship store of Moutai ice cream in Guigyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

Customers take photos with the ice cream at the flagship store of Moutai ice cream in Guigyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

