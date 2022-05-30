China's RNG edges T1 to win 3rd LoL Mid-Season Invitational title

Xinhua) 08:50, May 30, 2022

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China's e-sports club Royal Never Give Up (RNG) edged South Korea's T1 3-2 in the final to become the first team to claim three League of Legends (LoL) Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) titles.

The defending champion RNG, representing China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL), came into the final after a 3-0 sweeping of Evil Geniuses while T1 also ousted G2 Esports 3-0.

RNG had never beaten T1, formerly known as SKT, in a best-of-five series on the global stage, including a heartbreaking semifinal defeat at the 2017 World Championships in front of home fans.

"I think it's fair to say this is a historic moment for us being able to beat T1 in a BO5, and I'm really happy," said mid-laner Li "Xiaohu" Yuanhao, who also lifted the MSI trophy with RNG in 2018 and 2021. "I have given my all for this victory."

RNG took the lead twice in the final but T1 levelled the overall score each time and forced a decider, in which RNG gained an upper hand through early kills in three lanes.

The FMVP award was given to jungler Yan "Wei" Yangwei, who had a brilliant performance pacing his team to victory, including stealing the Baron Nashor from T1 in the opening game.

