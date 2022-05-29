China's bond market sees over 5 trln yuan issued in April

The total bond issuance in China stood at 5.05 trillion yuan (about 749.4 billion U.S. dollars) last month, central bank data showed.

The issuance of treasury bonds reached 765.63 billion yuan, and the issuance of local government bonds came in at 284.21 billion yuan, according to data from the People's Bank of China.

In April, financial bond issuance stood at 769.32 billion yuan, and corporate bond issuance hit 1.36 trillion yuan. The issuance of asset-backed securities totaled 27.23 billion yuan, and that of interbank deposit certificates reached 1.8 trillion yuan.

By the end of last month, outstanding bonds held in custody hit 138.2 trillion yuan, the data showed.

