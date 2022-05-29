Colombia deploys soldiers to secure presidential elections

May 29, 2022

The Colombian government has deployed armed forces to ensure the safety of voters during the first round of presidential elections, which will take place on Sunday, the ministry of defense said on Saturday.

About 80,000 soldiers have been deployed across the country to guarantee the security of the elections, and the navy has positioned 7,000 sailors in maritime areas, the ministry said.

The security of the capital city of Bogota was reinforced with 1,700 more soldiers, besides 11,200 police officers and 1,800 soldiers.

Authorities said that from Saturday afternoon, alcohol sales will be halted throughout the country until noon on Monday.

Polling stations will be open from 8:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) to 4:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Sunday, when millions of Colombians are expected to exercise their right to vote.

