Ukrainian president discusses defense support with British PM

Xinhua) 14:24, May 29, 2022

The following are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that he had discussed defense support for Ukraine in a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"We talked about strengthening defense support for Ukraine, intensifying work on security guarantees," Zelensky tweeted, adding that the parties also touched upon the issue of supplying fuel for Ukraine amid the energy crisis.

- - - -

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the global food security.

Putin informed Macron and Scholz of the latest developments of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, noting that the Russian armed forces strictly observe the norms of international humanitarian law, the Kremlin said in a press release.

Macron and Scholz called on Putin "to agree on direct dialogue" with Zelensky, and underscored "the urgent need for the blockade of Odessa to be lifted to allow the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea to avert a global food crisis," according to the Elysee.

Putin said the difficulties in food supplies are caused by the erroneous economic and financial policies of Western countries as well as their anti-Russian sanctions.

As for the peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, Putin confirmed that the Russian side is open to resuming the frozen dialogue.

- - - -

Ukraine is receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles and ground-based launchers, the country's Defense Ministry said Saturday on Facebook.

"The latest weapons are provided by Denmark, Great Britain and the Netherlands. Other countries will join this process," the ministry said, adding that the missiles will be used to defend Ukraine from Russian naval forces in the Black Sea.

Three types of 155-mm artillery, namely the M777 howitzers, FH70 howitzers and CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, have already arrived in Ukraine and are working on the frontlines, Ukrainian Defense Minister Olexiy Reznikov said in a separate statement.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)