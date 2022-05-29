Home>>
China prepares to launch Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship
(Xinhua) 14:23, May 29, 2022
The combination of the Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Sunday.
The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, said the CMSA.
or reload the browser
(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.