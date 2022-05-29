China prepares to launch Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship

Xinhua) 14:23, May 29, 2022

The combination of the Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Sunday.

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, said the CMSA.

