Over 13,400 families receive cash assistance in Afghan province

Xinhua) 14:21, May 29, 2022

A total of 13,492 families received cash assistance in Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar, the country's Office of the State Minister for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs said on Sunday.

Each family received 7,500 afghanis (about 85 U.S. dollars) in the provincial capital Pul-e-Alam, and suburban districts of Mohammad Agha and Baraki Barak, the agency said in a tweet.

Saturday's assistance was the second batch of cash assistance being distributed to the same families, according to the source.

Besides, provincial disaster management officials distributed food assistance to 100 flood-affected families in the western Herat province, the agency said.

The families were identified by surveys jointly conducted by the provincial officials and members of local aid agencies.

The agency added that more humanitarian assistance would be provided to needy families in far-flung provinces in the coming days or weeks.

