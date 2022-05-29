China's mobile phone shipments top 18 mln in April

Xinhua) 10:29, May 29, 2022

China's mobile phone shipments reached 18.08 million units in April, down 34.2 percent from a year ago, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed.

In the January-April period, total shipments came in at 87.42 million units, said the academy, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Shipments of 5G mobile phones amounted to 14.59 million units last month, accounting for 80.7 percent of shipments, data showed.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market last month with shipments of 16.43 million units, or 90.9 percent of April's total.

Smartphone shipments came in at 17.69 million units last month, down 34.4 percent year on year.

