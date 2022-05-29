China's AC352 helicopter completes function, reliability flight tests

The AC352 medium multi-purpose helicopter has completed its function and reliability flight test phase, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) announced on Saturday.

The AC352 helicopter on Saturday completed its long-distance ferry flight test, the final test of this phase. All parts and equipment worked well, said AVIC, China's leading aircraft maker.

The new helicopter has now begun its countdown to certification, AVIC said.

This phase systematically tested the functions and reliability of all AC352 parts and equipment, then verified the model's compliance with airworthiness certification requirements.

During this phase, the AC352 undertook diverse flight tests, including long-distance day and night flights to test its performance in both environments. All parts and equipment worked normally during the tests, according to the developer.

