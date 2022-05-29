Chinese vice premier stresses summer agricultural production

May 29, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has urged unremitting efforts to ensure a bumper summer harvest and good autumn sowing so as to achieve the whole-year goal of grain production.

From Friday to Saturday, Hu was in Henan Province, the country's leading producer of wheat, to oversee the summer harvesting work. He conducted field inspections to learn about the work of mechanical harvesting, the supply of production materials, grain storage and meteorological service.

The vice premier said as the wheat grew well this summer, no effort must be spared to ensure a complete harvest. He asked to establish green channels to ensure unimpeded flow of the workforce and agricultural machinery, and launch service hotlines to help solve problems and difficulties that may affect the summer harvest.

He also underscored efforts in the collection and storage of summer grain and oil, and to protect the interests and benefits of wheat-growing farmers.

