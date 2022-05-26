Construction of platform for installing key component of China’s neutrino experiment project completed at 700m underground

China’s second large-scale neutrino experiment project, the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO), is currently under construction at 700 meters underground in Jiangmen city, south China’s Guangdong Province, according to the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Photo shows a view of the platform which will be used to install an acrylic sphere, a key component of the central detector of JUNO. (Photo courtesy of the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS))

The construction team has completed construction of a platform, which will be used during the installation of an acrylic sphere, a key component of the central detector of JUNO.

The detector, located in the middle of a 44-meter-deep pool, consists of a stainless steel truss with a diameter of 41 meters, an acrylic sphere with a diameter of 35.4 meters, 20,000 tonnes of liquid scintillator, 20,000 20-inch photomultiplier tubes and 25,000 3-inch photomultiplier tubes.

Photo shows a view looking upwards towards the platform that will be used to install an acrylic sphere, a key component of the central detector of JUNO. (Photo courtesy of the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS))

