Villagers make Zongzi to greet upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 14:14, May 26, 2022

Villagers make colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qin Qinghe)

Photo shows colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qin Qinghe)

