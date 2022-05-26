Villagers make Zongzi to greet upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Guangxi
Villagers make colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qin Qinghe)
Photo shows colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qin Qinghe)
