Pic story of children's chorus in NE China

Children in the music class practice chorus at the Renmin Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 24, 2022. The music class of the primary school was founded in April 2019. Teachers of the class adapt the lyrics of popular songs to be suitable for children to sing, and then teach the songs to them during lunch break or club activity time.

The children's chorus videos were released on short video platforms, which were liked by many netizens and earned over 1 million fans.

With the increasing popularity, the music class has got its own music classroom in the school, equipped with guitar, ukulele, bass, African drum and other musical instruments. They also produced an original song of their own.

Music makes these children from the countryside more cheerful and confident, and brings them an inspiring life. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

