Subconscious racism causes "crisis ignored" regarding missing indigenous women: USA Today

Xinhua) 13:55, May 25, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The subconscious racism that the United States is employing does have real consequences when it comes to public interest, the USA Today has reported.

In Montana, native Americans account for about 6.7 percent of the state's population of a million, but make up 26 percent of the missing person cases, and the majority of those missing are overwhelmingly female. Other states with indigenous populations report high instances as well, the report said.

However, "nobody knows precisely how cases of missing and murdered Native American women happen nationwide because many cases go unreported, others aren't well-documented and no government database specifically tracks them," the report said, calling that "a crisis ignored."

Noting that when the public cares more about a certain case, law enforcement feels more pressure, the report said all the missing indigenous women and other missing people of color deserve more attention and people should be equal.

