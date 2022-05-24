Chinese mainland reports 141 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:16, May 24, 2022

Residents queue for nucleic acid tests at a residential area in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, May 21, 2022. Mass nucleic acid tests have been launched at 8 p.m. Friday in Tianjin's Nankai, Hongqiao, Hexi, Hedong and Heping districts in face of the recent COVID-19 outbreak. Other districts in the municipality carried out mass nucleic acid tests on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 141 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 58 were in Shanghai and 41 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Apart from the two metropolitan cities, six other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 19 in Sichuan and 16 in Tianjin.

Shanghai also reported 422 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Monday, out of a total of 498 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 474 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Monday, there were 3,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

