Shanghai reports 58 confirmed, 422 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:02, May 24, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 58 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 422 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

