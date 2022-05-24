U.S. sees risk of COVID-19 supply rationing without more funds: AP
NEW YORK, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The White House is planning for "dire" contingencies that could include rationing supplies of vaccines and treatments this fall if Congress doesn't approve more money for fighting COVID-19, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Saturday.
"Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus coordinator, has painted a dark picture in which the U.S. could be forced to cede many of the advances made against the coronavirus over the last two years and even the most vulnerable could face supply shortages," said the report.
Meanwhile, the Joe Biden administration's officials have been warning for weeks that the country has spent nearly all the money in the 1.9-trillion-U.S.-dollar American Rescue Plan that was dedicated directly to the COVID-19 response.
"A small pool of money remains, and the administration faces critical decisions about how to spend it," said AP in its report.
That means tough decisions, like weighing whether to use it to secure the next generation of vaccines to protect the highest risk populations or giving priority to a supply of highly effective therapies that dramatically reduce the risks of severe illness and death, it added.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- New York City declares state of emergency amid U.S. infant formula shortage
- Americans still mired in pandemic though COVID severity, threat downplayed: report
- Vice premier urges stopping community-level COVID-19 transmission in Beijing
- Washington casts shadow on oil market
- War-left U.S. bomb discovered in southern Cambodia: official
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.