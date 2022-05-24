Beijing reports 63 new local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 09:45, May 24, 2022

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 63 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press briefing Monday.

Fifty-eight cases were detected among people under closed-off management, and five were found through mass screening in communities, according to Liu.

Currently, the national capital has 10 high-risk areas and 25 medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

