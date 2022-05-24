Home>>
474 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:09, May 24, 2022
BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 474 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 214,308 as of Monday.
