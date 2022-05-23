Home>>
Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia's 31st prime minister
(Xinhua) 08:39, May 23, 2022
CANBERRA, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in on Monday to become the country's 31st Prime Minister.
Albanese claimed victory on Saturday night in the federal election, ending the coalition's hold on power for nearly nine years.
He was sworn in by Governor-General David Hurley together with Richard Marles, Penny Wong, Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher.
Marles was sworn in as Minister for Employment and Deputy Prime Minister, Wong as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Chalmers as the Treasurer and Gallagher as the Minister for Finance, Minister for Women and Attorney-General.
