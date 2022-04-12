Home>>
In pics: Sydney Royal Easter Show
(Xinhua) 08:44, April 12, 2022
People visit the Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia, April 11, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jincheng/Xinhua)
People visit the Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia, April 11, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jincheng/Xinhua)
People visit the Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia, April 11, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jincheng/Xinhua)
People visit the Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia, April 11, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jincheng/Xinhua)
People visit the Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia, April 11, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jincheng/Xinhua)
People visit the Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia, April 11, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jincheng/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.