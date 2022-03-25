Australian scientist receives cooperation award from China

CANBERRA, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China has granted Australian geoscientist Sue O'Reilly the International Science and Technology Cooperation Award on Thursday.

At the presentation ceremony hosted in the Chinese Embassy in Australia, O'Reilly, Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science and Professor of the Macquarie University, received the award from Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian.

"Professor O'Reilly epitomizes the two-way endeavors to promote China-Australia exchanges and cooperation in science and technology," Xiao said in his address. "What she represents is a broad-mindedness to pursue ideals across national borders, and deep feelings and friendship for China."

He noted that the award attested to the Chinese government's high recognition of Professor O'Reilly's contributions to China-Australia exchanges and cooperation in science and technology, and the Chinese people's high respect for a friend from Australia.

He said that in the past decades, cooperation between China and Australia has promoted the advancement of science and technology undertakings, and economic and social development of the two countries, as well as tangible benefits to the two peoples.

"They have also served as a bridge to deepen mutual understanding, an engine to promote common prosperity, and a bond to enhance friendship between our two peoples," said the ambassador.

The International Science and Technology Cooperation Award of the People's Republic of China is a state-level annual award established by the State Council of China in 1994, which is conferred on foreign experts or organizations that have made important contributions to China's science and technology development.

O'Reilly, 76, said she first traveled to China in 1982. During the past 40 years, she visited China many times, working with Chinese colleagues, sometimes in remote mountainous areas.

In her speech, she recognized science cooperation as "a robust reach that can unite people and institutions from different cultures and backgrounds for the great benefit of all those involved, and indeed, making a difference for society."

"This award is indeed proof that science collaboration is a powerful way to build lasting international bonds and ongoing cooperation in an increasingly complex world that we all share, and we have a responsibility to shape for the future," she said.

"Science across national borders is a better way to make a better world for all and for a more sustainable future, for our planet and society," added the scientist. "I consider this award as a testament to China-Australia scientific cooperation and a shared vision for a future."

Professor Chennupati Jagadish, president-elect of Australia Academy of Science, said that the award indicates "how both of our countries can come together through the size of project cooperation".

"These international scientific collaborations are more important than ever to find solutions to major global problems, and that has economic productivity and competitiveness through innovation," he said.

He told audiences that the Australian Academy of Science and the Chinese Academy of Sciences have been collaborating since 1978. Now about 15 percent of Australia's research publications are jointly completed with Chinese scientists.

Ambassador Xiao said China-Australia exchanges and cooperation in science and technology had huge potential.

"Looking forward to the future, China is willing to work with Australia to actively promote practical cooperation in science and technology, so that more results of cooperation will bring benefits to our two countries and peoples, making more contributions to the development of science and technology of the whole world and advancement of well-beings of the entire humankind," he said.

