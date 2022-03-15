23rd Biennale of Sydney held in Australia
People visit Biennale of Sydney "rivus" at Art Gallery of New South Wales (NSW) in Sydney, Australia, on March 13, 2022. The 23rd Biennale of Sydney is held from March 12 to June 13, with more than 330 artworks by over 80 participants presented during the event. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
A woman visits Biennale of Sydney "rivus" at Art Gallery of New South Wales (NSW) in Sydney, Australia, on March 13, 2022. The 23rd Biennale of Sydney is held from March 12 to June 13, with more than 330 artworks by over 80 participants presented during the event. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
People visit Biennale of Sydney "rivus" at Art Gallery of New South Wales (NSW) in Sydney, Australia, on March 13, 2022. The 23rd Biennale of Sydney is held from March 12 to June 13, with more than 330 artworks by over 80 participants presented during the event. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
People visit Biennale of Sydney "rivus" at Art Gallery of New South Wales (NSW) in Sydney, Australia, on March 13, 2022. The 23rd Biennale of Sydney is held from March 12 to June 13, with more than 330 artworks by over 80 participants presented during the event. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Photos
