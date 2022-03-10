Enlighten Festival runs in Canberra, Australia

Xinhua) 09:21, March 10, 2022

Photo taken on March 9, 2022 shows the illuminated "giant bubbles" displayed in front of the Canberra Theatre Centre during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia. The annual Enlighten Festival runs this month with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 9, 2022 shows a view during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia. The annual Enlighten Festival runs this month with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

