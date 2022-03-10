Enlighten Festival runs in Canberra, Australia
Photo taken on March 9, 2022 shows the illuminated "giant bubbles" displayed in front of the Canberra Theatre Centre during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia. The annual Enlighten Festival runs this month with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 9, 2022 shows a view during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia. The annual Enlighten Festival runs this month with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 9, 2022 shows the illuminated "giant bubbles" displayed in front of the Canberra Theatre Centre during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia. The annual Enlighten Festival runs this month with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 9, 2022 shows the "giant bubbles" displayed in front of the Canberra Theatre Centre during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia. The annual Enlighten Festival runs this month with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 9, 2022 shows the "giant bubbles" displayed in front of the Canberra Theatre Centre during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia. The annual Enlighten Festival runs this month with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- International travelers to breathe life into Australian tourism
- Rare Aussie species to flourish in new home
- US, Australia to add more tensions in Pacific while China holds Olympics to promote world peace
- Australian state announces COVID-19 smart settings to ensure students' safe return to school
- Joint statement of Australia-Japan leaders' meeting interferes in China's domestic affairs: Chinese embassy
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.