A visit to national sea turtle nature reserve in Guangdong
(Ecns.cn) 15:30, May 20, 2022
A visitor takes photos of sea turtles at Huidong Harbor Sea Turtle National Nature Reserve in Huizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wenmin)
Established in 1985, Huidong Harbor Sea Turtle National Nature Reserve is situated in Sea Turtle Bay in Huizhou City, Guangdong Province and is the only known active laying ground remaining for sea turtles along the coastline of the Chinese mainland.
