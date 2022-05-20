Exchange between Chinese, Portuguese cities brings opportunities: diplomats
LISBON, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Portuguese diplomats hailed on Thursday the exchange between the cities of Ponte de Lima, Portugal, and Dujiangyan, China, which have inked a twinning memorandum.
"The partnership will bring many opportunities in various fields, such as economy, tourism, culture, and education, promoting prosperity," Zhao Bentang, Chinese ambassador to Portugal, said during the signing ceremony of establishing friendly and cooperative relations between the cities.
Zhao highlighted the good performance of the two countries' economies, noting the exchange between Ponte de Lima and Dujiangyan will strengthen the continuity of this growth and bring "many opportunities to both countries" to "improve people's living conditions."
For his part, the Portuguese ambassador to China, Jose Augusto Duarte, highlighted that the exchange "symbolizes the strength of ties between Portugal and China, the strength of mutual recognition."
This twinning memorandum between the two cities "promotes greater contact with citizens and greater decentralization" of culture and tourism, the Portuguese diplomat said in a video speech.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Chinese premier congratulates Costa on reelection as Portuguese PM
- Chinese envoy to Portugal defends China's whole-process democracy
- Chinese company produces subway trains for Portuguese metro project
- Xi says China willing to synergize development strategies with Portugal
- China calls on Portugal to jointly oppose "vaccine nationalism," "political virus"
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.