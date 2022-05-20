Exchange between Chinese, Portuguese cities brings opportunities: diplomats

Xinhua) 11:19, May 20, 2022

LISBON, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Portuguese diplomats hailed on Thursday the exchange between the cities of Ponte de Lima, Portugal, and Dujiangyan, China, which have inked a twinning memorandum.

"The partnership will bring many opportunities in various fields, such as economy, tourism, culture, and education, promoting prosperity," Zhao Bentang, Chinese ambassador to Portugal, said during the signing ceremony of establishing friendly and cooperative relations between the cities.

Zhao highlighted the good performance of the two countries' economies, noting the exchange between Ponte de Lima and Dujiangyan will strengthen the continuity of this growth and bring "many opportunities to both countries" to "improve people's living conditions."

For his part, the Portuguese ambassador to China, Jose Augusto Duarte, highlighted that the exchange "symbolizes the strength of ties between Portugal and China, the strength of mutual recognition."

This twinning memorandum between the two cities "promotes greater contact with citizens and greater decentralization" of culture and tourism, the Portuguese diplomat said in a video speech.

