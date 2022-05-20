U.S. urged to stop playing up Taiwan-related issues at World Health Assembly

Xinhua) 10:57, May 20, 2022

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The participation of China's Taiwan region in the activities of international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian was asked to comment on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that the United States strongly advocates the WHO to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA).

"We firmly oppose the U.S. statement," Zhao stressed, adding that "there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. China's Taiwan region's participation in activities of international organizations, including the WHO, must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle."

UNGA Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1 explicitly recognize the representatives of the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations and to the WHO, respectively, said the spokesperson.

"The one-China principle affirmed in these two resolutions has received universal support from the international community and represents an undeniable and unstoppable trend with overwhelming public support," Zhao noted.

The Chinese central government attaches great importance to the health and well-being of compatriots in the Taiwan region, and has made proper arrangement for Taiwan's participation in global health affairs on the precondition of following the one-China principle, said Zhao, adding that the channels for Taiwan to obtain information and participate in the international COVID-19 response are unimpeded.

"The United States should adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, and stop exploiting the WHA to play up Taiwan-related issues," the spokesperson noted.

"Any attempt to play the 'Taiwan card' to contain China will be firmly rejected by the overwhelming majority of members of the international community and is doomed to fail," Zhao added.

