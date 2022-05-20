Taiwan's accumulated number of local COVID-19 cases exceeds 1 mln

May 20, 2022

TAIPEI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The total number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases recorded in Taiwan has exceeded 1 million, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Thursday.

More than 90 percent of these cases were reported this year, as an upsurge of local infections continues to wreak havoc on the island, with another 90,331 local cases detected on Wednesday, according to the agency's statistics.

Another 59 new deaths and 47 imported cases were reported Thursday. The agency predicted that the epidemic might peak in the coming week.

Senior high schools and below in 20 cities and counties have decided to suspend physical classes and turn to online teaching next week.

