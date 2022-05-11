Top political advisor hopes Taiwan youth will do more for national reunification

Xinhua) 16:43, May 11, 2022

HANGZHOU, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang expressed the hope that young people in Taiwan will contribute more to advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, the reunification of the motherland and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter sent to the fifth cross-Strait youth development forum which was held in the city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday.

Wang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the forum, which has been held for five years in a row overcoming all sorts of negative factors, has shown the strong desire across the Taiwan Strait for strengthening exchanges and cooperation.

Wang said the Chinese mainland welcomes more Taiwan youth to come over to chase their dreams here and stands ready to create more favorable conditions for cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

He said the situation across the Taiwan Strait faces increasing uncertainties and instabilities, and "Taiwan independence" elements remain the biggest threat to a better life for compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

But national reunification and national rejuvenation are an unstoppable process, he added, noting that young people are the future of the country and the Chinese nation and they shoulder the heavy responsibility of working for the greater good of the nation and devoting themselves to national rejuvenation.

Wang said he hopes that young people in Taiwan will firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" secessionists and external interference, and make more contributions to advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, the reunification of the motherland and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The forum was attended by Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party, as well as about 450 representatives from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

