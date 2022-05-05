Taiwan reports 30,035 new local COVID-19 cases, five new deaths

Xinhua) 16:54, May 05, 2022

TAIPEI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Wednesday recorded 30,035 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five new deaths from the disease, the island's disease monitoring agency announced Thursday.

The five deaths involved two male and three female patients, including a young man in his 20s, said the agency.

Taiwan has seen 21 deaths from the disease since this month, according to the agency's statistics.

Another 71 imported cases were newly reported in the region, the agency added.

To date, Taiwan has reported 232,402 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 220,737 were local infections.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)