China decries Japanese politician's comments on Taiwan

(People's Daily App) 15:18, May 10, 2022

China firmly opposes countries with established diplomatic relations with China having any form of official contact with Taiwan, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said on Monday.

Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the announcement in response to Japan Liberal Democratic Party member Suzuki Norikazu decrying Chinese mainland military aircraft entering Taiwan’s so-called “air defense identification zone.”

"The Taiwan issue is an internal affair of China, not of Japan, so there is no need for Japanese individuals to force themselves into the spotlight," Zhao said.

(Compiled by Meng Gaohan; video edited by Teng Jiade)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)