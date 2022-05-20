Ukrainian president, EU chief discuss aid for Kiev

Xinhua) 10:26, May 20, 2022

KIEV, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he had discussed the European Union (EU) aid for Kiev with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In his tweets, Zelensky thanked von der Leyen for adopting the second tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine worth 600 million euros (634 million U.S. dollars) and offering a loan for Kiev worth 9 billion euros (9.51 billion dollars).

In the talks, they exchanged views on the "Platform for Reconstruction of Ukraine" proposed by the European Commission, which would pave the way for the EU to assist Ukraine's post-conflict recovery.

Besides, Zelensky and von der Leyen agreed on the feasibility of joint control at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

According to European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant, Ukraine is set to receive the second tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU on May 20.

The EU decided to allocate 1.2 billion euros (1.27 billion dollars) in assistance for Ukraine in February.

