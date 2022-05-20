Britain to provide 1.3 bln pounds in military aid for Ukraine
KIEV, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The British government will provide 1.3 billion pounds in military aid for Ukraine, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Thursday, citing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
During a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Johnson said that Britain would supply long-range artillery, shore-to-ship missiles and unmanned drones to Ukraine as a part of its military assistance.
Zelensky and Johnson also discussed ways to address the issue of the blockade of Ukraine's seaports and options to open up critical sea and land supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks.
Separately, Zelensky tweeted that he had informed Johnson about the course of hostilities in Ukraine and the operation to rescue the Ukrainian military from Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Russian, U.S. military chiefs discuss Ukraine over phone
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia says 694 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal steel plant
- Russia says 694 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal steel plant
- Ukrainian president proposes extending martial law, general mobilization
- U.S. reopens embassy in Ukraine
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.