Young entrepreneur from Hong Kong pursues dreams in S China’s Hainan

People's Daily Online) 10:42, May 19, 2022

Confident in the huge market potential of the Chinese mainland, Liu Hongjie, a young man from Hong Kong, now runs cross-border e-commerce and catering businesses in south China's Hainan Province.

Photo shows Liu Hongjie, a young entrepreneur from Hong Kong, inside his restaurant in south China's Hainan Province. (Chinanews.com/Lin Shijie)

“The Chinese mainland has a robust economy, a favorable environment for entrepreneurship, and preferential policies,” said Liu, who was born in the 1990s, adding that he will continue to be a bridge connecting the mainland market and aspiring young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong.

Liu once worked in the financial sector in Hong Kong after finishing schooling in Australia, and started a cross-border e-commerce business in the island province in 2016.

“Back then, due to the lack of companies for cross-border e-commerce in Hainan, consumers had little understanding of foreign products. My company explored online sales channels, as well as opened brick-and-mortar stores to attract customers,” Liu introduced.

Within merely two years, Liu opened five offline stores, mainly selling maternal and infant products, healthcare products and cosmetics.

“The local government offered support through rental and logistics subsidies, which provided an impetus for young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong,” he noted, believing in the promising prospects of cross-border e-commerce given Hainan’s implementation of preferential tax policies.

Photo shows Liu busy at work. (Chinanews.com/Zhang Qianyi)

Liu also started a catering business and developed new dishes, which proved popular among customers. “Tourism is one of the pillar industries of Hainan, which is accelerating its pace in building itself into an international tourism consumption center. I must seize the opportunity,” he explained.

While realizing his own entrepreneurial dreams, Liu’s business has meanwhile created over 170 job opportunities.

Liu is just one example of the many entrepreneurs hailing from Hong Kong. As increasingly more dividends from the Hainan Free Trade Port are released, Hainan has become a fertile ground for new business ventures. “Impressed by the enormous opportunities, many of my friends in Hong Kong and Australia asked me for relevant information,” he said.

Liu hopes that Hainan will provide more job opportunities for youth from Hong Kong, and more convenience in terms of loans, social security, home buying and education for their children.

Liu, who believes that the youth from Hong Kong can give full play to their talents and pursue their dreams in Hainan, said that he has grown together alongside the Hainan Free Trade Port, and called this experience a valuable opportunity.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)