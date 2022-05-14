Chinese political advisors discuss capacity building for patriots in Hong Kong, Macao

Xinhua) 10:47, May 14, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 62nd biweekly consultation session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body convened a biweekly consultation session on Friday at which attendees contributed their suggestions on further improving capacity building for those who love the country, and love Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions (SARs).

The session of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) was presided over by Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee and a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Highlighting the necessity and urgency of enhancing capacity building for the ranks of patriots who love the country, Hong Kong and Macao, Wang underscored the importance of adhering to the fundamental principles of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and "patriots administering Macao."

He urged efforts to unite the patriots and help them improve capabilities including enhancing political consciousness, forging close ties with the people and solving problems, so as to contribute to the realization of good governance in the SARs and ensuring the steady practice of "one country, two systems."

Ten political advisors and an invited representative spoke at the session, while over 90 political advisors voiced their opinions via an online platform.

They extended congratulations on John Lee's election as the six-term chief executive designate of the Hong Kong SAR with an overwhelming majority of votes and expressed confidence in Hong Kong's harmony, stability, prosperity and development.

The political advisors noted that, since the return of Hong Kong and Macao to the motherland, those who love the country, and love Hong Kong and Macao have done a lot of work and played an important role, and have withstood tests and shouldered responsibilities.

The political advisors suggested that high priority should be given to enhancing political integrity and capability in governance among the governing teams of the SARs.

For those in political and social organizations in the SARs who love the country and love Hong Kong and Macao, the political advisors suggested that efforts should be made to further strengthen their political stand, promote self-reform and strengthen internal management.

The political advisors also suggested attaching importance to uniting those from professional sectors, expanding the reserve force of those who love the country, and love Hong Kong and Macao, improving the composition of CPPCC members from the SARs, and strengthening patriotic education for young people in the SARs.

