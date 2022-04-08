Home>>
First stage of emergency hospital project handed over to Hong Kong authorities
(Xinhua) 08:41, April 08, 2022
SHENZHEN, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The facilities built in the first-stage construction of an emergency hospital project, aided by China's central authorities, was handed over to relevant departments in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Thursday.
The completed facilities consist of 500 negative-pressure beds, including 32 in intensive care units and two operating rooms.
The first-stage construction of the hospital began on March 6, and was completed and passed evaluation on April 5.
Once the whole project is completed, the hospital will boast negative-pressure wards with a total of 1,000 beds and other medical and supporting facilities.
