394 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:02, May 19, 2022
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of 394 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 212,342 as of Wednesday.
