Foreign dignitaries, heads of int'l organizations congratulate CCPIT on 70th anniversary

Xinhua) 08:12, May 19, 2022

The conference of the 70th anniversary of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit opens in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A number of foreign dignitaries and heads of international organizations on Wednesday congratulated the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) on its 70th anniversary.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who attended a video summit marking the anniversary, said Indonesia and China have a lot in common as trade cooperation has developed rapidly, and investment in various sectors, particularly in mining and metallurgy, electricity and infrastructure, manufacture, agriculture, and fishery, reflects common interests.

Today, the world needs greater collective actions and inclusive collaborations between developed countries and developing economies, he said.

Indonesia will optimize its G20 presidency for the matters, the president said.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said that looking to Asia is looking to the future of the world, and that is why Ecuador has made joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership a priority of its diplomatic work.

Ecuador is committed to negotiating and signing a free trade agreement with China to make the trade relationship between the two countries stronger and more diverse, Lasso said, adding that Ecuador welcomes new forms of Chinese investment in oil and gas, mining, telecommunications, energy and infrastructure.

Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said while addressing the summit that at this moment of pandemic, conflict, food crisis, environmental degradation and recession risks, international cooperation is more important than ever.

China is among the large number of Members taking forward discussion on cutting edge issues such as investment facilitation, digital trade, a wide range of environmental concerns, including plastics pollution, and efforts to enhance the participation of MSMEs and women in trade, the WTO chief added.

As the day-to-day users of WTO rules and disciplines, businesses in China and around the world are key stakeholders in the multilateral trading system, she said.

At the summit, Lim Jock Hoi, secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the CCPIT has successfully promoted foreign trade and investment cooperation between China and the world, adding that the economic relations between ASEAN and China have never been stronger and closer than today.

"In response to the fast-changing global economic landscape in the post-pandemic era, ASEAN and China are moving towards a new forward-looking partnership," he said, adding that "the scope of this partnership is wide-ranging and include many emerging priorities such as resilient supply chains, digital economy, and sustainability," areas he believes where the CCPIT can make greater contribution to the new partnership.

"I look forward to CCPIT's increasing role in broadening economic integration throughout the East Asian region and beyond by taking advantage of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP," he said.

Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC), said the council is proud to call the CCPIT a partner with direct relationship lasting over 50 years.

Over that time, both sides have achieved magnificent accomplishments together, working hard to grow bilateral U.S.-China commercial relations, Allen said.

The U.S. and China are both great trading nations with a rich history of entrepreneurship and innovation, he said, adding that American companies continue to focus on China with a long term view of bilateral relations.

The work has not been easy, but shared objectives and values remain pointed in the same direction toward continued growth, productivity, and prosperity, he said, for which reason, he remains as confident as ever about a brighter future.

Yohei Kono, president of the Japanese Association for the Promotion of International Trade (JAPIT), said that the CCPIT is an irreplaceable partner of the JAPIT.

Kono said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China. The CCPIT has made great contributions to creating an environment for the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the future, the JAPIT will cherish the long-lasting friendship with the CCPIT, strive to promote the economic relations between Japan and China, and will work with the CCPIT and other economic groups in the world to contribute to world peace and stability by promoting economic activities, he said.

Established in May 1952, CCPIT is aimed at promoting foreign trade and the use of foreign investment, introducing advanced foreign technologies, and conducting activities of Sino-foreign economic and technological cooperation in various forms.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)