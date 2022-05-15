Foreign trade of east China's Jiangxi up 29.8 pct

Xinhua) 13:38, May 15, 2022

NANCHANG, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade in east China's Jiangxi Province grew 29.8 percent year on year to 190.95 billion yuan (about 28.13 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of this year, official data showed.

Jiangxi's exports rose 31.7 percent to 143.58 billion yuan, while imports went up 24.3 percent to 47.37 billion yuan, according to Nanchang Customs in the provincial capital.

During the period, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States and the European Union remained Jiangxi's major trading partners.

Jiangxi's trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road increased 53.2 percent to 64.68 billion yuan during the period, while its trade with other RCEP member states totaled 64.71 billion yuan, up 44.8 percent.

Private enterprises in Jiangxi recorded strong performances in foreign trade from January to April, with the total volume up 31.3 percent year on year to 139.96 billion yuan, accounting for 73.3 percent of the province's total.

