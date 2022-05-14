Highlights of 1,500m race at 2022 diamond league Doha
Abel Kipsang (R) of Kenya competes during the men's 1,500m race of the Diamond League athletics meeting of 2022 diamond league Doha in Doha, capital of Qatar, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Abel Kipsang of Kenya celebrates after winning the men's 1,500m race of the Diamond League athletics meeting of 2022 diamond league Doha in Doha, capital of Qatar, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
