Soap Box Derby car race held in San Francisco
(Ecns.cn) 10:59, April 11, 2022
A soapbox car races down a San Francisco hill, San Francisco, U.S., April 10, 2022. With no engines or motors, the gravity-powered cars rolled down the hill on their own. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)
The first Artists' Soapbox Derby was held by the San Francisco Museum of Art Soapbox Derby in 1975.
