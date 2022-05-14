Parliamentary analysis on increased security as NATO member questioned in Sweden

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde (6th L), Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist (5th L) and other parliamentary party representatives present the result of a security analysis at a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 13, 2022. A security analysis presented by the Swedish parliament on Friday that says a NATO membership would increase security for the Nordic country was questioned by several parties ahead of Sweden's historic decision on whether to be a new member of the trans-Atlantic military bloc. (Ninni Andersson/Government Offices of Sweden/Handout via Xinhua)

STOCKHOLM, May 13 (Xinhua) -- A security analysis presented by the Swedish parliament on Friday that says a NATO membership would increase security for the Nordic country was questioned by several parties ahead of Sweden's historic decision on whether to be a new member of the trans-Atlantic military bloc.

The security analysis, which serves as an important basis for Sweden's upcoming NATO membership decisions, has been prepared by all eight parliamentary parties, of which, the Left Party and the Green Party, however, do not support the report's conclusions as a whole.

Although the analysis listed a number of advantages of possible Swedish membership in NATO, with an "increased security" as the main conclusion, it does not provide a recommendation on whether Sweden should join.

However, the analysis is widely understood to serve as an important basis for the ruling Social Democrats' and the government's NATO decision, to be presented on Sunday and Monday respectively.

"The main conclusion of a possible membership in NATO is that Sweden would become part of NATO's collective security," said Foreign Minister Ann Linde at a press conference on Friday.

While the analysis assesses that Sweden will not be exposed to a conventional military attack as a reaction to a possible Swedish NATO application, Linde said that "an armed attack on Sweden can not be ruled out."

"We see a democratic decline in several countries today, even among countries that are members of NATO, which is not clearly mentioned. The Green Party's basic attitude towards NATO has not changed." Maria Ferm, member of the Green Party, told Swedish Television, emphasizing her party's opposition to joining NATO.

"We have therefore submitted a special opinion about this issue and about this analysis, because we do not agree with all the wording about NATO this analysis contains," Ferm emphasized.

"I think there is no analysis of the risks that a Swedish NATO membership entails." Hakan Svenneling, a member of the Left Party told Swedish Television, "We are making the biggest change in Swedish security policy in a very long time. And freedom of alliance has been very important and served Sweden well for a long time, and could do so for a long time to come."

"I am worried that every major conflict for a long time to come, for decades, will take place at Sweden's borders or in Sweden. This is something I do not want to be a part of, which is why I oppose Swedish NATO membership," Svenneling said.

