Xi's keynote speech at opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 published

Xinhua) 09:36, May 11, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- A keynote speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 has been published.

Xi delivered the speech, titled "Rising to Challenges and Building a Bright Future Through Cooperation," via video link at the opening ceremony of the event on April 21.

The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

