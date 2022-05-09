Chinese FM meets Cambodian counterpart, calling on world to listen more to Asian voices

Xinhua) 10:38, May 09, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn via video link, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Sunday called on the world to listen more to Asian voices with global governance entering "Asian moment."

Wang made the remarks when meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn via video link.

Noting that the world is facing new global challenges, Wang said the Chinese side has put forward the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative to build a more just and equitable global governance system with a view to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

China stands ready to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to implement the two initiatives in this region and uphold regional peace, stability, prosperity and development, Wang said.

From next month, China, Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand will successively host the BRICS Leaders' Meeting, the East Asian Leaders' meetings on cooperation, the G20 Leaders' Summit, and the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, said Wang, adding that this is the "Asian moment" for global governance and the international community expects Asia to play a leading role in this regard.

China is willing to work with the three countries to send a strong message of Asia's commitment to promote peace and development as well as uphold multilateralism, and make Asia's contribution to addressing global challenges, Wang stressed, adding that the Chinese side also believes that the world should listen more to Asia's voice, respect its position, and draw on its wisdom.

At the same time, Wang said Asian countries should jointly guard against the Cold War mentality that will undermine peace and development in the region.

While China welcomes countries outside the region to play a positive and constructive role in promoting peace and development in the region, it does not accept any action undermining regional peace and stability or solidarity and cooperation, Wang said.

Sokhonn said Cambodia supports the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, believing that these two initiatives are of particular significance under the current circumstances, and would like to conduct close cooperation with China in this regard.

Noting that today's world is very complex and requires the right approach to various challenges, Sokhonn said ASEAN will properly respond to various challenges, maintain friendly and cooperative relations with dialogue partners, uphold ASEAN unity and centrality, and safeguard regional peace, stability and development.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)