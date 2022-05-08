Xi to address grand gathering marking Communist Youth League of China centenary

Xinhua) 20:08, May 08, 2022

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend a grand gathering at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver an important speech at the event.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on xinhuanet.com. It will also be rebroadcast simultaneously on some other major news websites including people.cn, cctv.com and china.com.cn, and news apps.

